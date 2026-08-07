G R Infra gains as Q1 PAT jumps 46% YoY to Rs 357 cr
G R Infraprojects rose 1.98% to Rs 912.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 46.40% to Rs 357.29 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 244.05 crore in Q1 FY26.
Revenue from operations rose 40.06% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,784.11 crore in Q1 FY27.
Profit before tax (PBT) surged 49.38% to Rs 479.72 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 321.13 crore in Q1 FY26. The company reported exceptional items of Rs 61.21 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses increased 40.16% to Rs 2,465 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,758.69 crore in Q1 FY26. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 158.07 crore, up 6.30% YoY, while the cost of materials consumed rose 37.02% YoY to Rs 141.68 crore during the period under review.
On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects rose 9.87% YoY to Rs 1,712.95 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) increased 228.57% YoY to Rs 892.20 crore in Q1 FY27.
G R Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 12:04 PM IST