G R Infra slides as Q4 PAT tanks 49% YoY to Rs 207 cr

G R Infraprojects lost 6.38% to Rs 929.90 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 48.75% to Rs 206.97 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 403.90 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 9.88% YoY to Rs 2,500.41 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses jumped 20.06% to Rs 2,290.85 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,908.07 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 147.08 crore (down 0.19% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 121.21 crore (up 16.34% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before exceptional items and tax tumbled 40.63% YoY to Rs 286.12 crore in the March quarter. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 33.54 crore.

On a segmental revenue basis, revenue from build, operate, and transfer (BOT)/annuity projects fell 16.86% YoY to Rs 1,517.58 crore, while revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction zoomed 174.67% YoY to Rs 812.67 crore in Q4 FY26.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 10.99% to Rs 902.84 crore on a 13.57% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 8,398.62 crore in FY26 over FY25.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

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