G R Infraprojects bags NHAI road project of Rs 2,440 cr
G R Infraprojects has received a letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for the project Construction of 4 lane Greenfield Section of NH-33 from Mokama (Design Ch. 0+000) to Munger (Design Ch. 82+400) in the State of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project is valued at Rs 2,440.87 crore.
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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 7:51 PM IST