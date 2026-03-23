G R Infraprojects bags NHAI road project of Rs 2,440 cr

G R Infraprojects has received a letter of award from National Highways Authority of India for the project Construction of 4 lane Greenfield Section of NH-33 from Mokama (Design Ch. 0+000) to Munger (Design Ch. 82+400) in the State of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode. The project is valued at Rs 2,440.87 crore.

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