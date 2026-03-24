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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects bags Rs 2,440 crore NHAI highway project in Bihar

G R Infraprojects bags Rs 2,440 crore NHAI highway project in Bihar

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

G R Infraprojects said it has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India for a highway project in Bihar, with a contract value of Rs 2,440.87 crore.

The project involves the construction of a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama (design chainage 0+000) to Munger (design chainage 82+400), spanning approximately 82.4 km.

The project will be executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the company said in a regulatory filing. The construction period is 910 days from the appointed date.

The order win is expected to strengthen the companys order book and expand its footprint in eastern India.

 

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

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The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip fell 1.36% to Rs 832.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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