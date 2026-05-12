G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 48.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.88% to Rs 2500.41 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects declined 48.76% to Rs 206.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 403.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.88% to Rs 2500.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2275.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.99% to Rs 902.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1014.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.58% to Rs 8398.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7394.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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