G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 46.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.06% to Rs 2784.11 crore

Net profit of G R Infraprojects rose 46.39% to Rs 357.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 244.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.06% to Rs 2784.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1987.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2784.111987.7916.8020.03464.56373.45418.52321.13357.29244.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News