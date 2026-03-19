G R Infraprojects gains after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 2,441 crore NHAI Project

G R Infraprojects rallied 3% to Rs 955 after the company announced that it has emerged as the L1 bidder for a project worth Rs 2,440.87 crore for a tender invited by the National Highways Authority of India.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the construction of a four-lane greenfield section of NH-33 from Mokama (Design Ch. 0+000) to Munger (Design Ch. 82+400) in the state of Bihar on a Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) basis.

The total project value stands at Rs 2,440.87 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 910 days from the appointed date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and build, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 37.70% to Rs 232.15 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 168.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 35.91% YoY to Rs 2,039.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

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