Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 1,453 cr NHAI project

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 1,453 cr NHAI project

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for National Highways Authority of India project entailing upgradation of Existing Two-Lane Carriageway to Four Lane Divided Carriageway from Ch. 208+90 (Existing Km. 535.93) in Nasarpore Village in Umarpada Taluka to Ch. 269+11 (Existing Km. 608.51) in Malotha Village in Vyara Taluka (Length 60.21 Km.) Section of NH-56 in Gujarat on HAM (Pkg-VI). The bid project cost is Rs 1,453.57 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI caps banks' NOP-INR exposure at $100 million

RBI caps banks' NOP-INR exposure at $100 million

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals announces divestment of step-down subsidiary

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals announces divestment of step-down subsidiary

Sammaan Capital receives regulatory approvals for investment from Avenir Investment RSC

Sammaan Capital receives regulatory approvals for investment from Avenir Investment RSC

Atishay bags contract worth Rs 5.49 cr from DCO Madhya Pradesh

Atishay bags contract worth Rs 5.49 cr from DCO Madhya Pradesh

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions bags boiler package order worth Rs 1,600 cr

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions bags boiler package order worth Rs 1,600 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis