G R Infraprojects successfully bids for Rs 1,453 cr NHAI project

G R Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for National Highways Authority of India project entailing upgradation of Existing Two-Lane Carriageway to Four Lane Divided Carriageway from Ch. 208+90 (Existing Km. 535.93) in Nasarpore Village in Umarpada Taluka to Ch. 269+11 (Existing Km. 608.51) in Malotha Village in Vyara Taluka (Length 60.21 Km.) Section of NH-56 in Gujarat on HAM (Pkg-VI). The bid project cost is Rs 1,453.57 crore.

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