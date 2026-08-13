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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 108.20% in the June 2026 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 108.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales decline 5.74% to Rs 35.47 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 108.20% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.74% to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales35.4737.63 -6 OPM %9.086.94 -PBDT2.361.72 37 PBT1.430.72 99 NP1.270.61 108

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST