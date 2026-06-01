G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 1885.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.50% to Rs 41.94 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 1885.71% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.50% to Rs 41.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 139.44% to Rs 3.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 150.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 145.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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