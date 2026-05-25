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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 9.25% to Rs 1.57 crore

Net Loss of G-Tec Janix Education reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.25% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 7.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.571.73 -9 7.737.73 0 OPM %-43.95-39.88 --8.54-39.07 - PBDT-0.64-0.64 0 -0.63-2.93 78 PBT-0.67-0.68 1 -0.76-3.14 76 NP-0.66-0.71 7 -0.88-3.38 74

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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