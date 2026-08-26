Gabriel India forms strategic JV with South Korea-based HL Klemove
To expand its presence in high-growth automotive segments
Gabriel India (GIL) has entered into a strategic joint venture with South Korea-based HL Klemove, under which Gabriel India will become a strategic shareholder in HL Klemove India. The partnership marks a significant step in Gabriel India's strategy to expand its presence across high-growth automotive segments and participate in the growing demand for Autonomous Driving Solutions including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Automotive Electronic Products through this joint venture.
Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of ANAND Group and Gabriel India, said Bolstering our position across critical automotive systems while expanding our participation in future-oriented mobility and automotive technology segments, this new JV for Autonomous Driving and Automotive Electronics marks an important inflection point, enabling Gabriel India to further diversify its portfolio and strengthen its participation in emerging mobility segments.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 2:50 PM IST