Gabriel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2026.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2026.

Gabriel India Ltd lost 7.04% to Rs 820 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 77740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26059 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd crashed 6.91% to Rs 3412.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2471 shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd tumbled 6.65% to Rs 39.14. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd pared 5.98% to Rs 353. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 71754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32075 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd corrected 5.97% to Rs 6.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

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