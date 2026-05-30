Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 5.14% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.74% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.10% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.004.84 24 21.8713.66 60 OPM %51.3356.61 -58.6243.48 - PBDT3.343.37 -1 13.896.55 112 PBT1.692.64 -36 8.865.08 74 NP1.661.75 -5 8.604.12 109

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hindustan Appliances reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hindustan Appliances reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PVP Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2026 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

D & H India consolidated net profit rises 14.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Thakkers Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Thakkers Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prime Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prime Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.22 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance