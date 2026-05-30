GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 6.00 croreNet profit of GACM Technologies declined 5.14% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 108.74% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.10% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.004.84 24 21.8713.66 60 OPM %51.3356.61 -58.6243.48 - PBDT3.343.37 -1 13.896.55 112 PBT1.692.64 -36 8.865.08 74 NP1.661.75 -5 8.604.12 109
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:52 AM IST