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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 5.14% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 108.74% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.10% to Rs 21.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.004.84 24 21.8713.66 60 OPM %51.3356.61 -58.6243.48 - PBDT3.343.37 -1 13.896.55 112 PBT1.692.64 -36 8.865.08 74 NP1.661.75 -5 8.604.12 109

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

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