GACM Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 32.84% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net profit of GACM Technologies declined 53.09% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.84% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.506.7067.7857.613.304.081.533.321.523.24

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