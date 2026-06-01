Gagan Gases standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 72.38% to Rs 1.81 crore

Net profit of Gagan Gases rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.38% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 6.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1.811.056.035.698.8411.433.656.150.190.200.250.430.180.180.190.360.130.110.140.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News