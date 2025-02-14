Business Standard

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

GAIL (India) and Cummins to collaborate in area of sustainable green energy technologies

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

GAIL (India) and Accelera by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc. [NYSE: CMI], have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate broadly in sustainable, green energy and energy transition technologies in India. The MoU was signed yesterday at the ongoing India Energy Week 2025 here.

The collaboration will leverage Accelera's expertise in New Energy businesses and GAIL's established Natural Gas infrastructure to explore opportunities in New Energy Businesses such as hydrogen production, blending, transportation and storage. GAIL has already advanced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 Net Zero Targets from 2040 to 2035.

The MOU will help in exploring opportunities in areas such as application and adoption of hydrogen in various sectors such as transport, power, steel and other industry as mono fuel or dual feed such as LNG / Hydrogen/ CNG and blends, blending of hydrogen in natural gas pipeline, Infrastructure, production, transportation and storage of hydrogen.

 

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

