GAIL (India) announces cessation of directors

With effect from 28 March 2026

GAIL (India) that consequent upon completion of tenure of following Non-Official Independent Director(s) on 27 March 2026 appointed by MoP&NG, Government of India, they ceased to be the Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 28 March 2026:

1. Akhilesh Jain

2. Sanjay Kashyap

3. Kangabam Inaocha Devi

4. Yajurvendra Anil Mahajan

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