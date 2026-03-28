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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) announces cessation of directors

GAIL (India) announces cessation of directors

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

With effect from 28 March 2026

GAIL (India) that consequent upon completion of tenure of following Non-Official Independent Director(s) on 27 March 2026 appointed by MoP&NG, Government of India, they ceased to be the Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 28 March 2026:

1. Akhilesh Jain
2. Sanjay Kashyap
3. Kangabam Inaocha Devi
4. Yajurvendra Anil Mahajan

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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