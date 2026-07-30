GAIL (India) announces its inclusion in FTSE4Good Index Series
GAIL (India) has entered into the globally recognised FTSE4Good Index Series. The company has been awarded the FTSE4Good Index Certificate of Membership, following the June 2026 review by FTSE Russell.
The FTSE4Good Index Series is a leading global sustainable investment index that identifies companies demonstrating strong ESG practices based on internationally recognised standards.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 6:50 PM IST