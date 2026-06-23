GAIL India appoints Satish Kumar Sinha as Director (Finance)

GAIL (India) announced that it has received a communication from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas nominating Satish Kumar Sinha, Executive Director of the company as Director (Finance).

According to the company, the appointment will be effective from the date he assumes charge of the post on or after July 1, 2026. His tenure will continue till his superannuation on May 31, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The nomination was conveyed via a letter dated June 22, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

GAIL said it is undertaking necessary steps to complete the appointment formalities and will make requisite disclosures in due course.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

Gail (India) reported 38.40% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1,262.18 crore on a 2.54% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 34,797.03 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.69% to Rs 183.70 on the BSE.

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