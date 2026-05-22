GAIL (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 35576.55 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) declined 40.41% to Rs 1484.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2491.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 35576.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36440.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.10% to Rs 7582.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12449.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 141597.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141901.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

35576.5536440.29141597.72141901.694.099.688.1310.872439.934025.7113560.3117454.711966.373240.009725.2213655.481484.722491.767582.4712449.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News