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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 96.92% in the June 2026 quarter

GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 96.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 41197.61 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 96.92% to Rs 4665.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2369.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 41197.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35310.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41197.6135310.68 17 OPM %17.2310.39 -PBDT7254.094021.56 80 PBT6267.563028.84 107 NP4665.362369.20 97

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST