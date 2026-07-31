GAIL (India) consolidated net profit rises 96.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 41197.61 crore

Net profit of GAIL (India) rose 96.92% to Rs 4665.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2369.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 41197.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35310.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.41197.6135310.6817.2310.397254.094021.566267.563028.844665.362369.20

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