Gail (India) spurts after inking long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas

Gail (India) jumped 5.71% to Rs 153.55 after the company said that it has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas, a leading Greek shipping major, for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity."

The charter party agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services, a Singapore based affiliate of Alpha Gas.

The LNG carrier Energy Fidelity, with a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, is equipped with two-stroke propulsion system, complemented by advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, collectively enhancing fuel efficiency and significantly reducing emissions.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

The company reported 19.5% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1602.57 crore on a 2.5% fall in gross sales to Rs 34,075.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.