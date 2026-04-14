Gail (India) to set up 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh

Gail (India) said that its board has approved the setting-up of a greenfield 600 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh.

The companys current solar capacity is approximately 29 MW.

The aforementioned 600 MW solar project would also host a 550 MWh co-located battery energy storage system (BESS).

The project would be completed within a period of 15 months and the total cost of the same would be Rs 3,294.86 crore. The project would be funded via a mix of debt and equity.

GAIL (lndia) is the largest state-owned natural gas processing and distribution company in the country. It has a diversified business portfolio and has interests in the sourcing and trading of natural gas, production of LPG, liquid hydrocarbons and petrochemicals, transmission of natural gas and LPG through pipelines, etc.

The company reported 19.5% drop in standalone net profit to Rs 1602.57 crore on a 2.5% fall in gross sales to Rs 34,075.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip had shed 0.26% to end at Rs 153.65 on the BSE on Monday.