GAIL signs MoU with Khanij Bidesh India

To collaborate in field of critical and strategic minerals

GAIL (India) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) today to collaborate in the field of critical and strategic minerals, supporting India's long-term resource security.

The partnership provides a framework for cooperation in identifying and evaluating opportunities in critical and strategic minerals, facilitating the exchange of technical expertise, capacity building, and exploring joint initiatives across the mining value chain to help strengthen India's long-term supply of these vital resources and clean energy transition.