Gaja Alternative Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 35.66% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 15.64 croreNet profit of Gaja Alternative Asset Management rose 35.66% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.6430.76 -49 OPM %-13.1746.00 -PBDT32.8224.25 35 PBT31.9323.79 34 NP26.8219.77 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST