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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gaja Alternative Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 35.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Gaja Alternative Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 35.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 49.15% to Rs 15.64 crore

Net profit of Gaja Alternative Asset Management rose 35.66% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.15% to Rs 15.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.6430.76 -49 OPM %-13.1746.00 -PBDT32.8224.25 35 PBT31.9323.79 34 NP26.8219.77 36

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:04 AM IST