Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Gala Global Products reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-18500.00 -PBDT-0.45-2.01 78 PBT-0.48-2.07 77 NP-0.49-2.07 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emerald Finance standalone net profit rises 31.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Finance standalone net profit rises 31.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12264.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12264.67 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026Bharat Coking Coal Share CrashWhy Stock Market Crash TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance