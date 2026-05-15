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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 22.40% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.14% to Rs 35.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 314.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales94.5675.31 26 314.30237.84 32 OPM %17.5517.01 -16.5217.15 - PBDT17.2413.38 29 54.7141.36 32 PBT14.5711.33 29 44.5233.39 33 NP12.2410.00 22 35.4826.85 32

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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