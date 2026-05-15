Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 22.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 22.40% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.14% to Rs 35.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 314.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

94.5675.31314.30237.8417.5517.0116.5217.1517.2413.3854.7141.3614.5711.3344.5233.3912.2410.0035.4826.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News