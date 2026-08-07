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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 25.38% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales75.3863.08 19 OPM %16.2615.27 -PBDT12.9510.39 25 PBT9.788.24 19 NP8.206.54 25

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST