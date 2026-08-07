Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 25.38% to Rs 8.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.50% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 63.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.3863.0816.2615.2712.9510.399.788.248.206.54

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