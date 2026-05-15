Gala Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 22.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 22.03% to Rs 12.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 94.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.12% to Rs 35.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 314.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 237.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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