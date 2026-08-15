Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.19% to Rs 8.05 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services rose 100.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.19% to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.056.439.1910.731.850.981.520.711.100.55

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