Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.40% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.40% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.760.5360.5360.380.150.090.120.050.100.04

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