Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.74% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 46.67% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.74% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.00% to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.58% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

0.760.542.601.6582.8968.5267.3163.030.290.220.690.510.250.170.520.300.220.150.440.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News