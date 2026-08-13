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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Galada Power & Telecommunication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Galada Power & Telecommunication reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:16 PM IST