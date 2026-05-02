Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.45% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 73.91% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.45% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.86% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 67.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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