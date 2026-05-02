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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 73.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 30.45% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 73.91% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.45% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.86% to Rs 3.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.22% to Rs 67.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 104.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.8329.95 -30 67.51104.22 -35 OPM %21.1722.00 -9.5418.38 - PBDT1.706.10 -72 6.3620.44 -69 PBT1.265.62 -78 4.6218.52 -75 NP1.084.14 -74 3.3113.71 -76

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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