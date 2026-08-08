Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 15.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.57% to Rs 15.95 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 15.44% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.57% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.9516.8911.4111.554.363.893.983.472.992.59

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