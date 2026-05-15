Friday, May 15, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 17.71% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 267.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 5248.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4223.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1314.701144.93 15 5248.284223.67 24 OPM %9.2511.09 -9.0611.46 - PBDT113.41128.46 -12 466.52490.79 -5 PBT80.19100.12 -20 343.52380.45 -10 NP62.4375.87 -18 267.38304.91 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 0.76% in the March 2026 quarter

KRBL consolidated net profit rises 0.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 592.11% in the March 2026 quarter

B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 592.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit rises 107.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Fujiyama Power Systems standalone net profit rises 107.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Deep Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deep Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseKaynes Technology ShareDividend Stocks TodayWBCHSE HS 12th Toppers List 2026Cipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table