Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 17.71% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 267.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 5248.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4223.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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