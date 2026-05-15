Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 17.71% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants declined 17.71% to Rs 62.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.83% to Rs 1314.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1144.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.31% to Rs 267.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 304.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 5248.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4223.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1314.701144.93 15 5248.284223.67 24 OPM %9.2511.09 -9.0611.46 - PBDT113.41128.46 -12 466.52490.79 -5 PBT80.19100.12 -20 343.52380.45 -10 NP62.4375.87 -18 267.38304.91 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST