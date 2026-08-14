Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 108.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.44% to Rs 1781.90 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 108.73% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.44% to Rs 1781.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1277.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1781.901277.9213.999.69243.20128.53207.2399.21165.9279.49

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