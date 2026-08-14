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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 108.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 108.73% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 39.44% to Rs 1781.90 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 108.73% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.44% to Rs 1781.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1277.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1781.901277.92 39 OPM %13.999.69 -PBDT243.20128.53 89 PBT207.2399.21 109 NP165.9279.49 109

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:27 AM IST