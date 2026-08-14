Galaxy Surfactants hits the roof as Q1 PAT rises 109% YoY

Galaxy Surfactants hit the upper circuit of 20% at Rs 2,508.40 after the company reported strong financial performance for Q1 FY27.

On a consolidated basis, net profit increased 108.7% YoY and 165.8% QoQ to Rs 165.9 crore in Q1 FY27. Net revenue from operations increased 39.4% YoY and 35.5% QoQ to Rs 1,781.9 crore.

EBITDA increased 86.9% YoY and 107.1% QoQ to Rs 252.5 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA margin stood at 14.1% compared with 10.5% in Q1 FY26 and 9.3% in Q4 FY26.

EBIT increased 104.7% YoY and 144.2% QoQ to Rs 216.5 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax increased 108.9% YoY and 158.4% QoQ to Rs 207.2 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 32.61% YoY and 27.79% QoQ to Rs 1,577.95 crore in Q1 FY27. Cost of materials consumed increased 39.37% YoY to Rs 1,291.60 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 19.34% YoY to Rs 100.14 crore. Finance costs increased 41.68% YoY to Rs 9.28 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expense increased 22.76% YoY to Rs 35.97 crore.

The company said consolidated volumes grew in the mid-single digits YoY, while the India region returned to double-digit volume growth. The Specialty Care business sustained momentum across international markets. AMET volumes declined in the low single digits YoY due to geopolitical developments in West Asia, although the region recorded a strong sequential recovery.

The company said recovery in demand from Tier-1 customers, higher contribution from Specialty Care and disciplined pricing actions supported the quarter's performance. Fatty alcohol prices averaged $2,806 per MT in Q1 FY27 compared with $2,751 per MT in Q4 FY26 and $2,723 per MT in Q1 FY26.

Galaxy Surfactants said it remained watchful of geopolitical developments and their impact on global supply chains, while remaining encouraged by the recovery in customer demand, momentum in Specialty Care and continued strength in its India business.

Galaxy Surfactants is a leading manufacturer of Performance Surfactants and Specialty Care products with over 215 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric Home and Personal care products like hair care, oral care, skincare, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News