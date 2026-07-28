Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 28.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 1145.67 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 28.84% to Rs 123.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 173.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 1145.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1127.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1145.671127.7816.1621.89194.93248.03164.81216.37123.67173.79

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