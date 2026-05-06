Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 1204.81 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 5.61% to Rs 122.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 1204.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.84% to Rs 484.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 400.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 4418.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4292.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1204.811072.15 12 4418.924292.73 3 OPM %15.3017.08 -16.2116.18 - PBDT195.19189.30 3 734.35688.06 7 PBT161.61158.51 2 604.03568.09 6 NP122.83116.31 6 484.27400.74 21
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST