Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 5.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 1204.81 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat rose 5.61% to Rs 122.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 1204.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.84% to Rs 484.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 400.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.94% to Rs 4418.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4292.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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