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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat Q4 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 123 cr

Gallantt Ispat Q4 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 123 cr

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Gallantt Ispat's consolidated net profit jumped 5.61% to Rs 122.83 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 116.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rallied 12.37% to Rs 1,204.81 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax rose 1.95% to Rs 161.61 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 15.39% YoY to Rs 1,067.72 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 868.26 crore (up 23.63% YoY), while other expenses rose 6.87% to Rs 112.71 crore.

The board of directors at its meeting has recommended a final dividend of 20% for the financial year ended 31st March 2025, i.e., Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each.

 

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Gallantt Ispat is a leading Iron and Steel Manufacturing Company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The Co is engaged in the business of Iron & Steel, Agro, Power and Real Estate.

Shares of Gallantt Ispat fell 3.10% to Rs 850 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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