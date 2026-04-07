Gallantt Ispat rallies as pellet production climbs 59% YoY in Q4 FY26
Gallantt Ispat surged 13.18% to Rs 639.10 after the company reported a 59% year-on-year rise in pellet production to 2,21,612 MT in Q4 FY26 as against 1,39,697 MT in Q4 FY25.Sponge iron production increased 38% YoY to 2,44,555 MT as against 1,77,072 MT in Q4 FY25.
Billet production rose 9% YoY to 2,35,212 MT in Q4 FY26 as against 2,14,807 MT in Q4 FY25, while M.S. bar production also increased 9% YoY to 2,10,243 MT as against 1,93,382 MT.
Power generation grew 14% YoY to 2,23,789 mega units in Q4 FY26 as against 1,96,431 mega units in Q4 FY25. The company reported capacity utilisation of 91% during the quarter. Steel production stood at 0.24 million tonnes (up 9% YoY), while steel sales rose 9% YoY to 0.23 million tonnes in Q4 FY26.
Gallantt Ispat is a leading iron and steel manufacturing company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of iron & steel, agro, power, and real estate.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.66%, while revenue from operations fell 4% in Q3 FY26.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 10:16 AM IST