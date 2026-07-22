Gamco consolidated net profit rises 119.43% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 106.23% to Rs 113.51 croreNet profit of Gamco rose 119.43% to Rs 32.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 106.23% to Rs 113.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.5155.04 106 OPM %35.6739.53 -PBDT35.5019.72 80 PBT35.2919.57 80 NP32.4114.77 119
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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:06 AM IST