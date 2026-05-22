Gamco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 73.27 crore

Net Loss of Gamco reported to Rs 48.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 73.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 47.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 6.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 390.03% to Rs 301.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

73.27-3.41301.4261.51-58.20628.45-9.5823.88-48.32-23.17-43.958.20-48.55-23.35-44.697.85-48.88-17.93-47.176.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News