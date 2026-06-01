Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 312.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 65.42% to Rs 80.41 croreNet Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 312.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 164.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 65.42% to Rs 80.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1169.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1185.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 94.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales80.4148.61 65 94.4867.89 39 OPM %80.90160.40 -68.66-91.34 - PBDT-302.71-198.19 -53 -1157.57-1223.85 5 PBT-303.12-198.75 -53 -1159.24-1225.96 5 NP-312.54-164.22 -90 -1169.56-1185.31 1
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:16 AM IST