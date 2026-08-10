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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 370.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 370.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 2.19 crore

Net Loss of Gammon India reported to Rs 370.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 193.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.191.46 50 OPM %-1053.42-156.85 -PBDT-371.64-193.10 -92 PBT-372.04-193.54 -92 NP-370.15-193.43 -91

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:06 PM IST