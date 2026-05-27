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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhar Oil Refinery climbs after Q4 PAT jumps over three-fold to Rs 41 cr

Gandhar Oil Refinery climbs after Q4 PAT jumps over three-fold to Rs 41 cr

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) added 3.50% to Rs 168.19 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 13.69% YoY to Rs 1093.37 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 212.94% to Rs 52.48 crore in Q4 March 2026 compared with Rs 16.77 crore in Q4 March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 63.6 crore in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 87.06% compared with Rs 34 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 69.09% to Rs 135.37 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 80.06 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 8.83% YoY to Rs 4241.18 crore in FY26.

 

Consolidated manufacturing sales volumes for FY26 stood at 5,45,755 KL, up by 9% from 5,00,231 KL in FY25.

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Aslesh Parekh, joint managing director said, We delivered a strong close to FY26, supported by sustained momentum in domestic demand and a continued strategic focus on higher-margin PHPO products. This performance was achieved despite a challenging global environment characterized by macroeconomic pressures, ongoing logistical constraints, and volatility arising from the Middle East geopolitical situation, including the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a sharp increase in oil prices.

The PHPO segment continued to be the primary growth driver, contributing 48% of total revenue, driven by strong demand from the personal care and healthcare sectors. Looking ahead, the domestic demand environment remains encouraging. Additionally, the anticipated easing of international logistical constraints, along with stabilizing input costs, is expected to further support business momentum.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) manufactures wide range of specialty oils and lubricants such as White oils, waxes, jellies, automotive oils, industrial oils, transformer oils and rubber processing oils. The companys products are sold under our flagship brand Divyol.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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