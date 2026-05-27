Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 248.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 1093.37 crore

Net profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1093.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 961.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.09% to Rs 135.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 4241.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3896.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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